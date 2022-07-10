Cycling campaign to raise funds for cancer patients, kids' academy

For the next six weeks, cyclists will be participating in a campaign organised by the Singapore Cycling Federation (SCF) to show support for cancer patients and their families.

They will also be raising funds for the Singapore Cancer Society, with part of the donations going to the construction of a new SCF Children's Academy and BMX track in MacPherson.

Launched yesterday at the OCBC Arena in the Singapore Sports Hub, the Cycle For Hope 2022 campaign will challenge participants to log 100km, 300km or 500km on a mobile app.

Indoor rides, such as those done on a stationary bicycle, are included in the challenge.

Participants can record their rides on activity tracker app Strava until Aug 20, with the campaign culminating in a criterium - a multiple-lap closed-circuit bicycle race - as well as a children's race on Aug 21 at the Sports Hub.

The SCF hopes to raise $300,000, with 70 per cent going towards the Singapore Cancer Society.

The remaining 30 per cent will be used to develop the Children's Academy and support its developmental programmes, including its MacPherson BMX track.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng, who was the guest of honour at the launch, said that the campaign has meaningful goals. He cited how it will promote cycling, which he described as "the most sustainable, zero-emission mode of commuting".

He added that it is apt for the campaign to support the awareness of cancer - among the top killers here - as well.

Mr Baey, who faced his own brush with the illness after being diagnosed with Stage 1 nose cancer last November, said he is lucky to have discovered his condition early.

"But I know that there are many cancer patients or survivors who have not been so fortunate.

"So the good work that the Singapore Cancer Society does really means a lot to help those coping with cancer, their caregivers, their families, their loved ones, to help patients manage their conditions better."

For each individual milestone reached, the campaign's donors will make a matching donation.

Donors include Goldplus Universal, Curie Oncology, Pinnacle Orthopaedic Group, Parsh Marine, Adult and Child Eye Clinic and Garmin, with Novartis Singapore being the platinum sponsor.

Those who want to participate in the campaign can register at www.cycleforhope.sg

Registration closes on July 17.