Cyber threats, energy security among areas discussed during SM Teo's France visit

New areas of cooperation between Singapore and France, including dealing with cyber threats and energy security, were discussed during a visit by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to France from Tuesday to Saturday.

During the visit, Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, met Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories Gerald Darmanin, Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher and Secretary-General of the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security Stephane Bouillon.

They discussed issues such as countering cyber threats and disinformation, and strengthening energy security, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They also reaffirmed the strong ties between the two nations.

Other issues discussed included the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis and its impact on the geopolitical situation.

Separately, Mr Teo talked about security and energy issues with researchers from French think-tanks and Electricite de France, a French multinational electric utility company. He also attended the TotalEnergies International Advisory Committee meeting.

SM Teo is expected to be the guest of honour at the National Day reception for Singaporeans in France, hosted by the Singapore Embassy in Paris, on Saturday, before returning home.