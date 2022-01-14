Customers who booked land VTL bus tickets hit by cancellations

The scramble to secure bus tickets via the land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Malaysia hit a snag on Wednesday, after some customers had their bookings cancelled.
This comes after Singapore bus operator Transtar Travel released tickets under the quarantine-free travel scheme on Wednesday for trips from Feb 10 to Feb 28 on its website and Shopee virtual store.
Since Dec 23 last year, it had been selling VTL tickets across the Causeway one day at a time. On Wednesday, however, it abruptly released tickets for a period of 19 days.
A Land Transport Authority spokesman told The Straits Times (ST) that the move to open up trips between Feb 10 and Feb 28 will enable people to better plan their travel and leave arrangements.
But some eager customers were plagued by cancellations soon after tickets were released.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday night, Transtar Travel said it had been alerted through customer service and social media that some orders were cancelled, despite customers purchasing their tickets and entering their travel particulars.
It traced the issue with Shopee to an online form used to collect the particulars.
Transtar Travel said the large volume of submissions on Wednesday caused the form to freeze.
That resulted in customers being unable to submit particulars, and orders with no particulars being automatically cancelled after 30 minutes.
While the form "gradually recovered from the surge of submissions", some customers still had their bookings cancelled, it added.
It has temporarily frozen ticket sales on its Shopee store until a "reliable fix" can be found. The bus operator apologised, saying there was "no overselling" and that affected customers would get a refund.
While Transtar Travel's Facebook post has since been removed, a similar notice on its Shopee store remains as at 2.40pm yesterday.
Speaking to ST yesterday evening, Transtar Travel managing director Elson Yap said the firm was unsure how many customers had their tickets cancelled. He said all the operator's tickets from Feb 10 to Feb 28 have been snapped up.
Demand for tickets remains brisk as many rush to make trips via the land VTL over the Chinese New Year period, with all 7,560 for Feb 7 to Feb 13 selling out within about 30 minutes of Malaysia operator Causeway Link releasing its tickets yesterday.
Administrator Ong Yiyin, 29, teared up as she told ST that plans for her and her husband to reunite with their one-year-old daughter in Jementah in Johor might be dashed because the tickets they bought on Shopee from Johor Baru to Singapore on Feb 27 had been cancelled.
The couple have been trying to nab return tickets since Jan 5, in a bid to visit their daughter and parents. If they are unable to get return tickets back to Singapore, they will have to shelve plans to go to Johor Baru.
Ms Ong said: "Please give us tickets rather than a refund. My husband hasn't even seen our daughter because I returned to Malaysia to give birth to her alone in 2020, and my daughter has since been looked after by her grandmother there."
Another affected customer, Ms Leu Seat Chin, 40, an account executive, said: "If I queued and couldn't buy a ticket, it would be easier to accept. But this time, I already paid for the ticket and it was still cancelled."
Meanwhile, some Causeway Link customers who bought tickets yesterday said that they continue to face a technical glitch that cropped up earlier.
On Monday, more than 20 people complained that they bought tickets for travel from Johor Baru to Singapore, but the online booking system later reflected tickets from here to Johor Baru.
A Causeway Link spokesman told ST that Monday's technical issue has been resolved and the website did not face the problem yesterday. She said that these affected customers might have filled in their details incorrectly.