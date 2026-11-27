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Curious, sleepy and nameless (for now): Baby white rhino debuts at Singapore Zoo

Born on Oct 22, the male calf is available for viewing at the zoo’s Wild Africa zone.

SINGAPORE – A new heavyweight heartthrob with a talent for the zoomies - and naps - has arrived to steal the spotlight.

He is a baby white rhino calf making his debut at the Singapore Zoo.

Born on Oct 22 to mummy Donsa and daddy Hoepel, the male calf has stepped out into the zoo’s Wild Africa zone after spending his first few weeks nursing in the den.

He is described as “a mummy’s boy” who “is curious about everything”, Mandai Wildlife Reserve said in an Instagram post on Nov 26 announcing his debut.

“He will have the zoomies for a few minutes... and then need a nap,” the post said.

The calf is the pair’s 10th together – and the 25th such rhino to have been successfully raised in the zoo , ending a four-year drought.

Parents Donsa and Hoepel arrived at the Singapore Zoo from South Africa in 1992 and 2000, respectively, and the new calf joins his two sisters – Dalia and Nia – who were born in 2019 and 2022 respectively, and remain in the zoo.

Many of the white rhinos born in Singapore have been transferred to other zoos to keep the global population healthy and genetically diverse, Mandai Wildlife Reserve said.

They are part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria’s Ex-situ Programme, a coordinated breeding and care network across member zoos and aquariums that helps keep rhino populations stable.

The baby calf is described as “a mummy’s boy” who “is curious about everything”. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM MANDAIWILDLIFERESERVE/INSTAGRAM

White rhinos are listed as near threatened in the wild on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of Threatened Species.

As such, the little calf has a big conservation role ahead of him, though horn-nestly, he probably just cares about his next snooze.

One thing is still missing: A name.

Mandai Wildlife Reserve announced that the public can help name him, adding that those interested should stay tuned to the zoo’s social media channels.

Visitors can spot the calf at the Singapore Zoo’s Wild Africa exhibit, though he may not always be out as he is getting the rest he needs to grow big and strong.

The Straits Times has contacted Mandai Wildlife Group for more information.