Curbs during Hari Raya disappointing, but needed: President Halimah

The tighter Covid-19 safety measures in place are necessary to save the lives of Singaporeans, said President Halimah Yacob, as she called on everyone here to do their part to overcome the pandemic.

In her Hari Raya Aidilfitri message yesterday, Madam Halimah said it was unfortunate that Muslims will have to again celebrate the festival under the shadow of Covid-19, as they did last year.

"Some of us are understandably disappointed by the recent tightening of safe management measures, as Hari Raya has always been the time for us to enjoy the company of family and friends. I, too, was looking forward to hosting my children and their families," she said of the festival tomorrow.

"But I hope that we also understand that these measures are necessary to protect all Singaporeans, given the emergence of new virus variants and the increase in the number of local community cases."

Singapore tightened its rules on social gatherings from last Saturday to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community.

Until May 30, people can gather in groups of up to five, down from eight previously. The restrictions also apply to households, which can receive no more than five distinct visitors a day.

This means that for the second year in a row, Muslims here will have to make adjustments to how they celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Last year, the festival fell on May 25, seven weeks into Singapore's circuit breaker period, and visiting was forbidden.

Madam Halimah said that this year, during the fasting month of Ramadan, which precedes Hari Raya, she met different groups of Singaporeans.

They included workers in the healthcare and security sectors who, she noted, work tirelessly to keep Singapore safe and secure, as well as those in social service agencies who bring aid and cheer to the vulnerable in the community.

"I was heartened to see everyone in high spirits and exemplifying the values of Ramadan, of compassion, empathy and sacrifice," she said.

TO PROTECT EVERYONE I hope that we also understand that these measures are necessary to protect all Singaporeans, given the emergence of new virus variants and the increase in the number of local community cases. PRESIDENT HALIMAH YACOB

Madam Halimah wishes all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In a separate statement announcing Hari Raya tomorrow, Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir called on Muslims to continue to uphold the spirit of social responsibility.

"Let us celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri by reflecting on the meaning of victory, even as we are celebrating in moderation," he said, wishing all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya.