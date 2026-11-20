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CTE exit to close on six days in November and December for new cycling link works

The city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE, in the direction of Tuas, will be closed from midnight to 5am on six days.

SINGAPORE – Motorists who use the CTE to get to the Tuas-bound PIE will have to make a detour on six days in November and December, with the exit closed to facilitate works for a new cycling link.

In a statement on Nov 20 , the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said Exit 8A on the CTE will be closed from 12am to 5am on the following dates :

Nov 28, Saturday

Nov 29, Sunday

Dec 16, Wednesday

Dec 17, Thursday

Dec 18, Friday

Dec 19, Saturday

This is to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, which aims to enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendeemer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, said the authority.

During these periods, motorists travelling on the CTE should use Exit 7C to enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Motorists travelling on the CTE should use Exit 7C to enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road. PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

Barricades and signs will be put up to guide motorists, said URA, which also advised motorists to drive carefully and follow directional signs.

The exit was also previously closed for several days in October and November to facilitate works for the pedestrian-cum-cycling link.