CTE exit to close on six days in November and December for new cycling link works
- Exit 8A on the CTE will close on six nights in November and December, from 12am to 5am, to make way for new cycling link works.
- The closure supports a pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, linking Potong Pasir and Bendeemer under the Bishan-to-City Links project.
- Motorists heading to the Tuas-bound PIE should use Exit 7C via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road; URA will put up signs and barricades.
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SINGAPORE – Motorists who use the CTE to get to the Tuas-bound PIE will have to make a detour on six days in November and December, with the exit closed to facilitate works for a new cycling link.
In a statement on Nov 20, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said Exit 8A on the CTE will be closed from 12am to 5am on the following dates:
Nov 28, Saturday
Nov 29, Sunday
Dec 16, Wednesday
Dec 17, Thursday
Dec 18, Friday
Dec 19, Saturday
This is to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, which aims to enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendeemer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, said the authority.
During these periods, motorists travelling on the CTE should use Exit 7C to enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.
Barricades and signs will be put up to guide motorists, said URA, which also advised motorists to drive carefully and follow directional signs.
The exit was also previously closed for several days in October and November to facilitate works for the pedestrian-cum-cycling link.