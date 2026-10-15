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CTE exit to temporarily close on 4 days in Oct and Nov for new cycling link works

The city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on Oct 20 and 21, Nov 7, and Nov 17.

SINGAPORE – Motorists, take note: An exit on the CTE in the Bendemeer area will be temporarily closed in the early hours of four days in October and November for upgrading works.

In a statement on Oct 15, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on Oct 20 and 21, Nov 7, and Nov 17.

This is to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, said URA.

Motorists who use the exit to get onto the PIE should instead use Exit 7C and enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, said URA, which also advised motorists to plan their routes in advance, drive carefully and follow directional signs.

The exit was also previously closed for several days in May, June and July to facilitate bridge launching works for the pedestrian-cum-cycling link.