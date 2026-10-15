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CTE exit to temporarily close on 4 days in Oct and Nov for new cycling link works

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The city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on Oct 20 and 21, Nov 7, and Nov 17.

The city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on Oct 20 and 21, Nov 7, and Nov 17.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

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Rebekah Chia

  • URA said city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE towards Tuas will close from midnight to 5am on four dates in October and November for upgrade works.
  • The closure will help build a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, improving travel between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer under the Bishan-to-City Links project.
  • Drivers should use Exit 7C via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road instead. URA will put up signs and warns motorists to plan ahead and drive carefully.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Motorists, take note: An exit on the CTE in the Bendemeer area will be temporarily closed in the early hours of four days in October and November for upgrading works.

In a statement on Oct 15, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the city-bound CTE Exit 8A to PIE in the direction of Tuas will be closed from midnight to 5am on Oct 20 and 21, Nov 7, and Nov 17.

This is to facilitate works for a new pedestrian-cum-cycling link across the PIE, aimed at enhancing connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, said URA.

Motorists who use the exit to get onto the PIE should instead use Exit 7C and enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Barricades and traffic diversion signs will be put up to guide motorists, said URA, which also advised motorists to plan their routes in advance, drive carefully and follow directional signs.

The exit was also previously closed for several days in May, June and July to facilitate bridge launching works for the pedestrian-cum-cycling link.

Motorists who use the exit to get onto the PIE should instead use Exit 7C and enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

Motorists who use the exit to get onto the PIE should instead use Exit 7C and enter the PIE via Moulmein Road and Thomson Road.

PHOTO: URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.