CTC Travel warns of ‘all-inclusive’ tour package scam deals targeting seniors

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CTC Travel said it had received reports of scam posts from individuals impersonating the travel agency, offering 20 “all-inclusive travel packages for seniors at discounted prices”.

SINGAPORE – Seniors planning overseas trips are urged to watch out for scammers peddling fake holiday deals, after CTC Travel flagged ruses impersonating the agency.

In a Facebook post on Nov 3 , CTC Travel said it had received reports of scam posts from individuals impersonating the travel agency, offering 20 “all-inclusive travel packages for seniors at discounted prices”.

The agency advised the public not to click on any suspicious links, respond to fishy messages or hand over personal details.

It emphasised that all genuine CTC Travel promotions and offers are only published on its official channels.

“If you receive a suspicious message or are unsure whether an offer is genuine, please reach out to us directly for verification,” the agency said.

Scams have been a significant problem in Singapore, costing victims more than $4 billion since 2019.

While overall figures recently fell for the first time in eight years, losses remain staggering with 37,308 cases reported and $913.1 million lost in 2025 alone, with the police recovering about $140.5 million.

Holidaymakers are increasingly being targeted by scammers.

At least 148 cases of travel-related phishing scams have been reported since January , with bad actors targeting platforms such as Booking.com and posing as hotels or customer service representatives via WhatsApp or e-mail to trick travellers into “verifying” credit card details or “confirm” fake hotel reservations.

Scam victims have also recently reported fake listings of cruise packages, such as for the Genting Dream cruise, on social media platforms such as Facebook.

The police advise the public to guard against scams by taking key precautions , including:

downloading the ScamShield app;

setting up security features such as two-factor authentication, and money lock features for banks and e-wallets;

verifying suspicious deals with official sources; and

informing the authorities, family and friends about scams.

For more information on scams, call the 24-hour ScamShield Helpline on 1799 or visit www.scamshield.gov.sg.