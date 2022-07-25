Cryptography chip robust against quantum computers

The need for secure communications led a DSO National Laboratories team to develop its first cryptography chip.

The chip, which encrypts and decrypts data, can be embedded and integrated in multiple devices.

The DSO team started to develop the chip in 2014 and it is currently being used, but details cannot be revealed due to security reasons.

The chip is about five times smaller and five times lighter, and consumes five times less power than an over-the-counter equivalent.

Dr Ti Yan Bo, 33, a senior cryptography research engineer with DSO, said that creating the chip in-house allowed the team to control the entire developmental process.

"We are... more confident that there are no malicious bugs in them," he said.

Dr Ti, who has been with DSO for nine years, added that another advantage is versatility.

Using custom algorithms allowed the encryptors to be used on more platforms.

Cryptography techniques allow secure communication over insecure channels.

This is done by rendering messages unintelligible to third parties. Only authorised parties with the right keys will be able to unscramble the messages.

But advances in quantum computing present future challenges for the chip. Quantum computers are machines that can solve mathematical problems that are difficult for conventional computers, and could break many of the cryptography systems currently in use.

Dr Ti said the DSO team has identified that quantum computers will target certain structures in current systems or schemes.

"We are sure that the crypto chip is robust but we must not rest on our laurels and keep innovating," he said.

Lim Min Zhang