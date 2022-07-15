Cruise trips, staycations among prizes up for grabs for direct subscribers as ST turns 177

SINGAPORE - Cruise trips, staycations at a Sentosa resort and dinner at high-end Japanese restaurant Nobu are among the treats up for grabs for direct subscribers as The Straits Times celebrates its 177th birthday.

Subscribers just have to answer a question to stand a chance of winning a prize.

The first of three giveaway periods is from Friday (July 15) to July 28, featuring three sets of a two-night Genting Dream cruise in a suite for up to four people worth $6,400 per cabin.

Winners will be able to opt for a cruise departing from Singapore to nowhere or to nearby destinations.

They can look forward to round-the-clock butler service and an exclusive restaurant serving delicacies created with premium ingredients.

Subscribers can visit str.sg/rwcruises to take part in this giveaway. The prize will be valid for six months.

Five sets of a specially curated two-person meal at Nobu in Four Seasons Hotel Singapore - with the dinner to be hosted by ST food correspondent Eunice Quek on Aug 16 - are the prizes on offer in the second giveaway period from July 21 to Aug 4.

Winners can get a taste of Nobu's signature dishes made with the freshest and finest ingredients. These include the famed black cod miso and yellowtail jalapeno.