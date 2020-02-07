Cruise lines adopt stricter measures

Major cruise lines are modifying their itineraries and imposing stricter health screening and sanitation measures to avoid the spread of the coronavirus on their ships.

This comes as two luxury liners - the Diamond Princess and World Dream - remain docked off the coasts of Japan and Hong Kong, respectively, after passengers were found to be infected.

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises said they will not board anyone who has travelled from, to or through mainland China or Hong Kong in the preceding 15 days.

Mandatory specialised health screening will also be carried out on all holders of China or Hong Kong passports - regardless of when they were last there - and on those who report feeling unwell or demonstrate any flu-like symptoms, the companies said.

Norwegian Cruise Line said visitors to mainland China will not be allowed to board its vessels within 30 days, while passengers embarking in Hong Kong will undergo temperature screening.

Celebrity Cruises said it has modified all Hong Kong and mainland China sailings for its vessel, Celebrity Millennium, through the end of next month. The voyage scheduled to depart from Hong Kong on Feb 15, for example, will now embark from Singapore.

Chan Brothers Travel said it has witnessed some cancellations for both inbound and outbound cruises to and from Singapore. It does not have any outbound cruises to China through March.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said it has implemented temperature screening at all sea checkpoints for inbound travellers, among other measures.

No cargo ship has been turned away, MPA said, adding that it has not observed any significant impact on cargo throughput.

