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Cross-border Causeway Link buses from Newton, Queen Street to go cashless from Aug 20

Those who still want to pay in cash should buy their ticket before boarding.

SINGAPORE – Commuters travelling to Malaysia from Newton and Queen Street will no longer be able to pay in cash on board Causeway Link buses from Aug 20.

In a Facebook post on Aug 17, Causeway Link said commuters can instead pay by card – Visa, Mastercard, ManjaLink or EZ-Link.

ManjaLink is a contactless smart card used for cashless payments on cross-border Causeway Link buses, or selected bus routes within Johor in Malaysia.

They may also make payment via the LUGO app or use single journey e-tickets.

Those who still want to pay in cash should buy their ticket before boarding. Those at Queen Street can get their bus ticket at a ManjaLink kiosk, while those boarding at Newton can purchase a ManjaLink card from C auseway Link’s ground staff.

Besides the Causeway Link buses, passengers at Queen Street who are headed to Malaysia can use SBS bus service 170.

Long-distance coaches are also an option for those travelling from the two stations in Singapore.