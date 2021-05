How the latest Covid-19 clusters and rise in community cases play out in Singapore in the coming weeks will be a measure of whether the nation is able to bring them under control without having to resort to a lockdown, say experts.

The country is in a much better position to deal with infections than early on in the pandemic, but the new cases are a reminder it is not time to relax.

