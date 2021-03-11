Criteria for top environmental award refreshed to reflect new Green Plan

A nominee's efforts in engaging the wider community to collectively build a sustainable Singapore will be taken into account when considering possible recipients of the President's Award for the Environment.

The award, the highest accolade here for environmental sustainability, will from this year reflect the new Singapore Green Plan 2030.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday: "The judging criteria have been refreshed to align with the pillars of the Green Plan.

"In addition to assessing environmental practices and partnerships, significant attention will be paid to the nominees' efforts to engage the wider community to collectively build a sustainable Singapore."

The Green Plan, which the Government released last month, will see at least 20 per cent of schools become carbon neutral by 2030.

Residents will be encouraged to commute in a greener way - cycling paths will triple in length by then, and the rail network will also be expanded.

In addition, people will work in greener buildings.

By 2030, there will also be an increase of more than 50 per cent in the land space for nature parks where people can go hiking or birdwatching.

MSE said that the award will recognise individuals, as well as organisations in the public and private sectors.

"It recognises and honours sustained contributions by environmental champions from the people, private and public sectors and aims to inspire more individuals, organisations and companies to contribute to efforts to address our environmental challenges," said the ministry.

Nominations are open until April 30.

This is the 14th iteration of the President's Award for the Environment since it began in 2006. The award shifted from being annual to biennial in 2017.

The winners in 2019 were two primary schools - Mee Toh School and Elias Park Primary School - and telecommunications company Singtel.

The two schools were highlighted as sites for sustainability pilots in Education Minister Lawrence Wong's budget debate speech last week.

Nominations can come from members of the public or be submitted as applications by organisations and educational institutions.

MSE said that nominees should have an excellent sustainability track record, and have adopted and promoted environmental practices both within and beyond their organisations.

The results will be announced in the third quarter of this year. Recipients will be given a trophy and a certificate at an awards ceremony graced by President Halimah Yacob.

For more details on the award and nomination process, go to www.pae.gov.sg