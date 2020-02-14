Crisis Centre suspended from conducting fund-raising appeals for another 3 months

SINGAPORE - Social service agency Crisis Centre (Singapore) has been suspended from conducting any fund-raising appeals for another three months from Saturday (Feb 15), while its fund-raising activities continue to be investigated.

The centre, which provides transitional shelter for men who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, has been suspended from conducting fund-raising since Aug 15, 2019.

Its extended suspension, which ends May 14, was announced in a statement by the Commissioner of Charities (COC) Ang Hak Seng on Friday.

Crisis Centre's fund-raising appeals were suspended in August to protect the public amid investigations, said Dr Ang.

In August, the COC had said investigations were launched after receiving feedback about the charity's fund-raising appeals. Dr Ang said investigations also found "serious concerns about the charity's governance, record-keeping practices and ability to be accountable to its donors".

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), the sector administrator overseeing Crisis Centre, has informed the commissioner that it requires more time to finalise its investigations, Dr Ang said on Friday.

The charity's suspension order has been extended to "ensure the continued protection of the public pending MSF's investigations", he added.

The centre is able to continue with its daily operations while fund-raising appeals have been suspended, and MSF will offer assistance to the men in the shelter if required.

Crisis Centre was set up as a society on Jan 16, 2018 and granted charity status on May 9 the same year.