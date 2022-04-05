Govt to fund new office

The Law Ministry aims to set up a government-funded public defender's office by the end of the year, to enhance access to justice for vulnerable individuals, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam told Parliament yesterday.

Free legal aid will be available to those with a monthly per capita household income of up to $1,500 facing criminal charges except for regulatory ones such as traffic summonses, as well as offences involving gambling and betting, organised and syndicated crime, and terrorism.

Mr Shanmugam said measures will be put in place to ensure that aid is given only to deserving cases, and that costs remain sustainable.