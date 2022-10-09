CPTPP

UK's accession to set benchmark

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Britain's accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) will set a bar for assessing other applicants, said the trade bloc as Malaysia became its ninth member to ratify the pact.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on October 09, 2022, with the headline UK's accession to set benchmark. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top