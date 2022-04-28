CPF volunteers lauded for helping public understand its benefits

SINGAPORE - Financial services manager Samuel Soh, 41, once held a negative view of the Central Provident Fund (CPF), believing, among other things, that the scheme limits the ways he can use his savings.

As someone who sells endowments and unit trusts, he also believes that CPF directly competes with his products.

"I had always felt that it was threatening and intimidating to my industry," he said.

His view of CPF changed when his boss told him to read up on the scheme to see how it can complement the products he markets.

"That was when I started to see the good side of CPF, in particular, the interest rate (it offers)," he said.

"I used to think that there was no point to the 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent interest rate (CPF savings earn) since our money is locked and I cannot get a single cent out. Then I read that a person who hits a certain amount (in savings can) actually do withdrawals early."

His new-found support for the scheme became so strong that he signed up for the CPF's Community Pay it Forward movement in mid-2021.

He volunteered to share his knowledge of CPF to help others make the best use of their funds and be better prepared for retirement.

Mr Soh was among more than 200 volunteers honoured by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Thursday (April 27) on the first anniversary of the campaign.

Since the movement was launched, the number of volunteers has risen to more than 4,500 today from the initial 800 people.

Noting the more than 10,000 online referrals for retirement sum top-ups, voluntary housing refunds and CPF nominations since the start of last year, Dr Tan commended the volunteers for their efforts.

"The CPF system can be complex and volunteers need to ensure that they are providing accurate information to help members make informed decisions about their hard-earned monies," he said.

"When my (constituents) ask me about CPF... I can use the website and the (myCPF) app to... confirm the information before I address some of their questions," added Dr Tan, who is an MP in the Marine Parade GRC.