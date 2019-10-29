CPF Board rebuts senior's claim of getting just $575 payout a month

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board has rebutted claims made in a viral Facebook post by a 72-year-old man on how he had to resort to being a Grab driver after getting only $575 of CPF payouts a month.

The board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances.

"Mr Theseira had withdrawn a total of about $140,000 from his CPF since turning 55. If Mr Theseira had not done so, his monthly payout could be more than $1,000 per month," the board said in a Facebook post yesterday. "In addition, Mr Theseira co-owns a five-room HDB flat which is fully paid up."

Mr Theseira had said, in his Sept 24 post, that despite having around $60,000 in his Medisave, his monthly CPF payouts amounted to $575.

He also said he had resorted to becoming a Grab driver to support his wife, but he was unable to drive for long hours due to his age.

Separately, he claimed that the income he made from Grab was insufficient for him to have to pay income tax.

He also said he was asked to top up his Medisave and posted a photo of a letter from the board to this effect.

However, the board refuted Mr Theseira's claims.

"As stated in the letter shown in his post, Mr Theseira could contribute his Medisave monthly via Giro," it said in the post.

The board said the Giro payment plan would amount to less than 1 per cent of his monthly income.

"As long as he makes regular CPF contributions, which is no different for all other workers, he will be able to renew his (driver's) licence when it becomes due in July next year."

The board said Mr Theseira, as a member of the Pioneer Generation, had benefited from government support measures, such as Medisave top-ups and special premium subsidies for MediShield Life of about $600 this year.

"He has also received Workfare payouts of over $2,300 in cash and CPF," the board said.