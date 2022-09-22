4% interest floor rate extended

The 4 per cent floor rate for interest earned on all Central Provident Fund Special, MediSave and Retirement Account monies has been extended until Dec 31, 2023, the Housing Board and CPF Board said on Wednesday.
