Covid-19 will pave way for more innovation: Panellists

Covid-19 has required organisations to find new ways to adapt and will pave the way for more innovation, said an expert panel discussing the pandemic's impact on deep tech industries yesterday.

Panellists in the virtual discussion, held during the Deep Tech Summit that was part of the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SFF x Switch 2020), said companies must innovate to prevent a post-Covid-19 digital divide, and must train staff to reduce the threat of pandemic-related cyber security risks.

Titled Deep Tech For A Post-Covid-19 World, the discussion featured Agency for Science, Technology and Research chief executive officer Frederick Chew, Microsoft general manager Renee Lo, and the World Economic Forum's head of artificial intelligence and machine learning Kay Firth-Butterfield. It was organised by government-owned venture firm and deep tech developer SGInnovate.

Deep technologies refer to scientific advancements such as artificial intelligence that, when applied, have far-reaching implications across sectors.

During an opening address before the discussion, SGInnovate CEO Lim Jui called Covid-19 the "chief innovation officer of the year" on account of how it has changed how companies work around the world, including those in deep tech. "(Covid-19 has been) accelerating science and technology," he said, adding that innovations that would normally have taken years have come about in a matter of months.

Echoing this, Ms Firth-Butterfield said the virtual nature of this year's SFF x Switch signalled how Covid-19 has necessitated innovation and allowed for more global conversations through videoconferencing platforms like Zoom.

"We miss that opportunity of just bumping into people and having good conversations, but we are enabled to have conversations that are actually critically important about how the world progresses, through these (online) media," she added.

Ms Lo said Microsoft has observed that digitalisation and innovation are taking place now at an accelerated pace. She noted that even firms in industries considered to be worst affected by the pandemic, such as hospitality and airlines, have a renewed interest in creating new experiences for their customers.

Mr Chew agreed, adding that companies in consumer-facing industries like eateries and retail organisations are pivoting digitally and trying new business models.

Earlier yesterday in a virtual speech during SFF x Switch, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern underscored the importance of ensuring every single person is equipped to participate and benefit from the digital economy.

"Our digital future must prioritise the well-being of all people and be truly inclusive. It will be important to ensure that every single person in business has what he needs (to) participate in, contribute to and benefit from the digital economy," she said.

The panellists were also asked about how the pandemic has affected cyber security, to which Ms Lo said there have been attempts to hack high-profile pharmaceutical companies around the world.

While tech providers like Microsoft can work on the technology to bolster online defences with tools like multi-factor authentication and encryption, what is more important is to make sure people are continually trained to have good cyber hygiene and be aware of the dangers that lurk online, she noted.

Ms Lo added that hackers have been using tactics to trick people into handing over passwords or even Covid-19 data, by using fake job recruiting messages or other phishing tactics. "From a cyber security perspective, we can provide as much as we can, but we also need the digital citizens to be very savvy," she said.