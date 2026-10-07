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Covid-19 vaccine to be included in national immunisation schedules from Oct 12

People aged 60 and above, medically vulnerable people aged six months and above, and residents of aged care facilities should get the vaccine, said MOH and CDA.

SINGAPORE – Covid-19 vaccines will be included in two national vaccination schedules from Oct 12, with three groups of people recommended to take the jabs.

In a media statement on Oct 7, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said those aged 60 years and above, medically vulnerable people aged six months and above and residents of aged care facilities should get the jabs.

Healthcare workers and those living or working with medically vulnerable people are also encouraged to get the vaccine to help protect those around them, MOH and CDA said.

The vaccine will be added to the National Childhood Immunisation Schedule, which covers the period from a person’s birth till 17 years, and the National Adult Immunisation Schedule, which caters to people aged 18 and over. This will ensure the vaccine remains accessible and affordable for the public, said MOH and CDA.

This is because Covid-19 will continue to circulate and pose a risk of severe disease, particularly among older and medically vulnerable people, MOH and CDA added.

The vaccine was first offered under the National Vaccination Programme in 2020 amid the pandemic.

It will continue to be free for Singapore citizens, permanent residents, long-term pass holders and certain other pass holders at participating clinics, polyclinics and mobile vaccination sites under further review.

Those who are receiving Covid-19 jabs for the first time should receive two doses eight weeks apart if they are aged from six months to four years, or one dose if they are aged five and older.

Those aged six months and above and were previously vaccinated should get an additional dose around one year (and at least five months) after their last dose.

Covid-19 vaccinations will not be claimable under MediSave 500 or MediSave 700 (or the MediSave Chronic and Preventive Care scheme from Jan 1, 2027) until further review, since it continues to be fully subsidised for selected groups of people here.

From Oct 12, updated Covid-19 vaccines will also be available at more than 600 general practitioner clinics, all polyclinics, and mobile vaccination sites.

Appointments at participating clinics can be booked at https://vaccine.gov.sg/covid. Contact the GP clinic to confirm vaccine availability before visiting.

Appointments at polyclinics can be booked through HealthHub. Those enrolled in Healthier SG should visit their enrolled clinic for Covid-19 vaccination if the clinic offers the jabs, MOH and CDA said.

To find the latest schedule of mobile vaccination teams offering the Covid-19 vaccine, visit https://go.gov.sg/mvt-s for the latest schedule.