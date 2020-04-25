Covid-19 survivors, healthcare staff in new Stay At Home, S'pore video

Two weeks after the catchy remake Stay At Home, Singapore was released, the generosity of Singaporeans has seen more than $135,000 raised for children and youth from low-income families.

The humorous and timely riff - a take on local music veteran Clement Chow's Count On Me, Singapore - is helping to raise funds for the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

As of 6pm yesterday, 630 people had contributed to the campaign.

The remake, a collaboration between Chow and The Straits Times, aims to drive home the important message of safe distancing amid the coronavirus fight, and help those affected by the outbreak due to job losses or pay cuts.

ST yesterday unveiled a third version of the music video on its Facebook page and YouTube channel, interspersing the second version with clips from its #StayHome series.

ST has released several videos involving healthcare workers and Covid-19 survivors who shared their experiences and are asking Singaporeans to stay home.

Among them is National University of Singapore adjunct associate professor Hugh Mason who, like his wife, was infected with the virus.

He says in the video: "We were both in hospital for days. You don't want this... Please, stay at home."

In the same clip, Dr Dale Lim, a family physician at The Tenteram Clinic, says: "Over the past few months, I have witnessed my fellow healthcare colleagues making personal sacrifices to get infected patients back to full recovery. They are feeling the strain."

National University Hospital emergency medicine department consultant Ong Pei Yuin urges: "Remember to wash your hands, practise hand hygiene."

The launch of the song on April 11 involved 11 local artists, and has had over 380,000 views since.

A second version released a week later, remixed with eight young singers, has been similarly well received, with more than 130,000 views and 1,000 shares.

It included sign language by deaf art and music practitioner Lily Goh, as well as a short message from 11 children from Child at Street 11, a charity and pre-school for children from diverse backgrounds.

Facebook user Evelyn Roberts commented on ST's Facebook post: "I love the song. Keep safe, stay healthy everyone, stay at home to be safe."

Another user Madhu Mehrotra called it a "beautiful song", and has also urged others to stay at home to keep safe. To donate, go to https://str.sg/stayathomesg

All donations will be eligible for tax deduction of 21/2 times.

Goh Yan Han