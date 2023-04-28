Covid-19 strengthened Singaporeans’ resolve to look out for one another: Masagos at Hari Raya get-together

SINGAPORE - The past three years have challenged Singaporeans but also strengthened everyone’s resolve to look out for one another, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli.

He was speaking to more than 400 participants at the Minister’s Hari Raya Get-Together, held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands.

The annual event returned physically last year, after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

“Our anchor values as a community of success – character, competency and citizenry – have enabled us to do better generation after generation,” he said, addressing the Malay/Muslim community here.

He was joined at the dinner by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad were also in attendance.

Mr Masagos, who is also the Minister for Social and Family Development, added that the Muslim community in Singapore is unique, as they are a minority Muslim community living in a multiracial, secular and progressive country.

He shared three areas where the community can play a role as active citizens: as individuals, as a community doing what it can to uplift future generations, and in contributing meaningfully to build a stronger nation.

All families should strive to be self-reliant, stable and socially mobile, he said in his speech in Malay, adding that stability enables families to grow their assets with the intention of contributing to the community and the generations that follow.

“When we build wealth not just for our own progress but to benefit the next generation, we become exemplary individuals,” he said.

To support this, Mr Masagos revealed that the setting up of the Singapore Community Wakaf (WMS), which is being handled by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), is almost completed. He had first announced the intention to set up the WMS in 2020.

Wakaf refers to the donation of an individual’s money or property to religious causes. The last recorded Wakaf in Singapore was in 1978, by the late Shaikh Taha Abubakar Mattar, he said.

“WMS was set up to enable more individuals to bequeath their wealth for the next generation so that our community can remain self-reliant and become even more stable,” he explained.

Mr Masagos said people should extend the spirit of helping one another to those from the other communities as well.

“Whether we donate our wealth, sacrifice our time or effort, the spirit of contributing to society is key to our shared progress and success,” he said.

“By doing so, we will thrive as a competent, cohesive community that actively contributes towards building a stronger nation together.”