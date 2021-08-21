Covid-19 situation in countries and regions S'pore has classified based on risk

Singapore is classifying countries and regions into four categories, with differentiated border measures for each. Here is a look at the Covid-19 situation as at yesterday in regions under categories I, II and III, and the two countries under the new Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme. The highest-risk Category IV includes all other countries and regions not in the earlier ones.

Vaccinated Travel Lane

GERMANY

More than 98.7 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 58.3 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with the Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. The country is seeing 5,596 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 3,845,694 infections and 91,943 deaths.

BRUNEI

Brunei has given 230,324 doses of the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and 12.8 per cent of the population have received the full regimen of two doses. It is reporting an average of 64 new infections each day. It has seen 946 infections and three deaths.

Category I

HONG KONG

Hong Kong has administered 6.8 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac vaccines so far, with 40.2 per cent of people having received both doses of a vaccine. It is reporting three new infections on average each day. It has seen 12,048 cases and 212 deaths.

MACAU

Macau has administered 572,119 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm shots, with 38.1 per cent of residents having received two doses. It has so far seen 63 cases, with no reports of deaths.

CHINA

China has given 1.9 billion jabs; 55.5 per cent of its residents are fully vaccinated. It has approved the use of six vaccines, all home-grown. Mainland China is reporting 40 new infections on average each day. It has seen 94,546 infections and 4,636 deaths so far.

NEW ZEALAND

A total of 2,610,855 jabs have been administered, with 19.4 per cent of the population fully inoculated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccines. Infections have been rising, with five new cases on average each day. There have been 2,954 infections and 26 deaths.

TAIWAN

Taiwan has administered 9.8 million doses of the Medigen, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines. Only 3.1 per cent of the population has been fully inoculated. It is reporting 11 new infections on average each day. There have been 15,897 infections and 826 deaths.

Category II

AUSTRALIA

Australia has administered 16.2 million jabs, and 22 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca shots. Infections have been rising, with 538 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 41,522 infections and 971 deaths.

CANADA

Canada has administered more than 52 million doses, and 62.7 per cent of the people have been fully vaccinated with Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca or the vaccine from the Serum Institute of India that is an AstraZeneca formulation. Infections have been rising, with 2,209 new cases on average each day. It has seen 1,462,906 infections and 26,783 deaths.

SOUTH KOREA

South Korea has given 35.12 million jabs; 20.9 per cent of the population are fully inoculated with the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots. About 1,802 new infections are reported on average each day. There have been 230,808 infections and 2,191 deaths.

Category III

AUSTRIA

More than 10.24 million doses of Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered, with 57.1 per cent of the people fully inoculated. There are 990 new infections reported on average each day. The country has had 672,819 infections and 10,760 deaths.

BELGIUM

Belgium has administered 15.73 million jabs, with 67.7 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots. It is seeing 1,947 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 1,159,366 infections and 25,305 deaths.

DENMARK

More than 8.29 million jabs have been administered, with 67.9 per cent of people fully inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson shots. Denmark is seeing 975 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 334,799 infections and 2,562 deaths.

ITALY

More than 74.55 million shots have been given, with 59.6 per cent of the population fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. It is seeing 6,225 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 4,464,005 infections and 128,634 deaths.

JAPAN

Japan has administered 114.66 million jabs, and 39.6 per cent of the people have had two doses of vaccines from Takeda, Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca. Infections are at their peak, with more than 18,659 new cases each day. There have been 1,207,315 infections and 15,528 deaths.

LUXEMBOURG

It has administered 749,999 jabs, with 56.7 per cent of the population fully inoculated with AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots. It is reporting 53 new infections on average each day. There have been 74,918 infections and 830 deaths.

NORWAY

More than six million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered, with 44.8 per cent of the country fully covered. There are 540 new infections reported on average each day. Norway has had 146,369 infections and 811 deaths.

SWITZERLAND

More than 9.3 million doses have been administered, with 50.8 per cent of the people fully covered by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson. There are 2,416 new infections reported on average each day. There have been 750,186 infections and 10,437 deaths.

• Information from Reuters and Bloomberg