Covid-19 saliva testing available for travellers

Saliva testing has recently been made available for use here as an option for Covid-19 pre-departure tests for travellers to certain countries which allow it.

Local biomedical start-up Lucence has started working with clinics and telemedicine providers to offer saliva testing for those travelling overseas, The Straits Times has learnt.

ST has contacted the Ministry of Health for more information.

Travellers are expected to check travel advisories of their destination countries to determine their eligibility for Covid-19 saliva tests, said Lucence on its website. Countries such as the US, Australia, Canada and Japan currently accept saliva-based pre-departure tests.

Collecting saliva samples to test for Covid-19 has been touted as a preferred method as it is non-invasive and less uncomfortable.

A study of 200 migrant workers in Singapore done in June last year found that saliva samples were more sensitive compared with nasal swab samples in diagnosing those with asymptomatic or mild Covid-19 infection. Sensitivity measures how often a test correctly gives a positive result when a person has the disease. The findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports by Nature Publishing Group in February this year.

Lucence chief executive Tan Min-Han said the company has seen interest from families with young children and elderly people since saliva testing was approved on Dec 2.

The saliva collection kit, known as Safer-Clinic, was initially developed in conjunction with the Agency for Science, Technology and Research and was registered as a medical device with the Health Sciences Authority in September last year.

About 0.5ml of saliva is collected through a funnel connected to a collection tube. A bottle of stabilisation fluid containing a reagent is then mixed into the sample, which stabilises the viral RNA - the genetic material of the virus. The collected samples will be sent to Lucence for analysis, and the result can be known within 24 hours.

Currently, two clinics here are offering the saliva test - Gainhealth Clinic in Ang Mo Kio, and telemedicine company MyDoc.

Gainhealth Clinic is offering the saliva test for $145, according to checks by ST. Polymerase chain reaction tests for travellers range in price from $107 to $200.

Plans are in place to get more clinics and telemedicine providers on board to offer saliva testing, said Dr Tan.