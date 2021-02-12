Covid-19 payouts helped cabby feed family, pay bills

Trans-Cab taxi driver Steven Chua's daily earnings fell from $200 to $80 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, barely enough to cover his costs.

But with assistance from several Covid-19 budget measures to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, the father of three managed to tide over the tough time.

The help included the Self-Employed Person Income Relief Scheme, which provided self-employed people with three quarterly cash payouts of $3,000 each, and the Workfare Special Payment, a $3,000 cash payout for lower-income workers.

Last April, at the start of the circuit breaker, the 54-year-old drove 14 hours a day, up from the 11 hours previously.

The roads were empty, recalled Mr Chua, who once drove for three hours without any passenger. "I just went round and round, hoping someone would board my taxi," said the taxi driver of 18 years.

To get by, Mr Chua, who is also general secretary of the National Taxi Association, took on a temporary job to help manage operations at a migrant workers' dormitory from April to July. He had to don personal protective equipment when carrying out duties such as distributing meals.

"I was worried about getting the virus, but I had no choice because I needed to support my family," said Mr Chua, who returned to driving his taxi last July.

His 36-year-old homemaker wife and three children aged 11 to 15 had to scrimp and save too.

"We cut down on the number of dishes at every meal and ate more rice," said Mr Chua, who lives in a five-room flat in Jurong West. "We also used the fans at home instead of switching on the air-con."

With the payouts from the assistance schemes, he settled the family's outstanding bills and kept some money for the months ahead. "If not for the help, we wouldn't even have food on the table," said Mr Chua.

Now, he drives 11 hours daily and earns about $150 a day before deducting for costs like fuel.

"I am now just living day by day," he said. "I hope that things will get better in the coming months."