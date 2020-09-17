Covid-19 patients visited two malls in Chinatown

People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The malls were added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. The visits were made on Sunday.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

Two new cases in the community were reported yesterday. Both patients are work permit holders, and were detected from rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who stay outside dormitories. They tested positive on Tuesday.

Two new imported cases were also announced yesterday. Both arrived from India. One is a 50-year-old Singaporean woman who returned last Saturday and tested positive yesterday. The other is a two-year-old boy, an Indian national and a long-term visit pass holder, who tested positive on Tuesday. He arrived here on Sept 3.

Both patients were placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 27 new patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,514.

MOH said it removed one case from the case count after further investigations. The patient, identified as Case 57,107, tested negative twice following an initial positive test result.

Investigations by laboratory experts and an expert panel assessed that his first test result was a false-positive one, said MOH. It added that all necessary public health actions were taken earlier and neither the patient nor his contacts were exposed to the risk of infection due to the initial classification.

Update on cases

New cases: 27 Imported: 2 (1 Singaporean, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 2 (2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 23 Active cases: 532 In hospitals: 42 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 490 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 56,940 Discharged yesterday: 71 TOTAL CASES: 57,514

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of one case to less than one over the same period.

With 71 patients discharged yesterday, 56,940 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 42 patients remained in hospital yesterday, with none in intensive care, and 490 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.