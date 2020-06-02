Covid-19 offenders penalised regardless of nationality: MOM

More than 100 Employment Pass (EP) holders had their work passes revoked in the last three years after being convicted of criminal offences or for making false declarations in work pass applications.

Regardless of the type of work pass they hold, those who are convicted also risk being banned from working in Singapore.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) provided this update yesterday after it received media queries on the actions it would be taking against EP holders caught flouting Covid-19 measures.

"These measures are enforced strictly regardless of nationality," it said.

Measures include wearing a mask in public, and observing safe distancing rules. MOM said that Singaporeans and foreigners alike have been penalised for flouting the rules.

It reminded work pass holders to take the rules seriously for their own protection and for the safety of the community.

Work pass holders include foreigners holding EPs, S Passes and work permits.

"Foreigners working in Singapore on work passes must abide by our laws," it said.

On April 12, MOM said a work pass holder had his pass revoked and was banned from working in Singapore for breaching circuit breaker measures.

The worker for an essential services firm finished work, and had a meal but then loitered at various places, returning to his place of residence only the next day.

On May 9, the ministry said that the work passes of 29 people had been revoked because they breached circuit breaker measures and stay-home notices.