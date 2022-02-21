Covid-19 hospitalisations edge up, new cases dip

A total of 1,523 Covid-19 cases were in hospital yesterday, up from the 1,491 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health's website.

This was the 16th successive day that hospitalisation numbers have exceeded the 1,000 mark.

There were 39 cases in the intensive care unit, down from 43 on Saturday. A total of 195 patients required oxygen support.

A total of 15,283 Covid-19 cases were reported yesterday, down from the 15,836 recorded the day before. Four deaths were reported yesterday.

Of the local cases recorded yesterday, 12,113 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or only mild symptoms.

Another 2,958 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 212 new imported cases, with 156 detected through PCR tests and 56 through ARTs.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 1.59, up from 1.54 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

As at yesterday, Singapore has recorded a total of 582,638 Covid-19 cases, with 945 deaths.

About 94 per cent of the eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 66 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.