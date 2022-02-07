Covid-19 felt like 'normal illness' to electrical engineer

Ms Farah Amirah Mohd Faizal, 23, did not think she would contract Covid-19, but when she woke up feeling weak one day, she feared the worst.

She then found out that her cousin, whom she had met two days earlier on Jan 12, had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

Ms Farah lives with her parents and younger brother, and they tested positive after taking antigen rapid tests.

"Honestly, I was shocked. But I wasn't exactly too surprised because of the rise in Covid-19 cases lately; it honestly feels like something everyone would get some day," the electrical engineer said.

Though her family members experienced similar symptoms like sore throat, fever and cough, Ms Farah was the hardest hit.

She had to cope with high fever, cough, flu, sore throat and body ache over 10 days.

She also suffered temporary loss of her sense of taste and smell.

Ms Farah is vaccinated but had not received her booster shot at the time.

But even though she fared the worst among her family members, she said the experience was not too nightmarish.

She spent most of her time in isolation at home sleeping as her medication caused drowsiness and her body felt weak.

Said Ms Farah: "In the past, when Covid-19 first started spreading, I was quite scared because the vaccine had yet to be found and the number of deaths was quite worrying.

"But now, it just feels like a normal illness - like a flu and cough combined."