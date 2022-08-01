NTU team wins $2.8m research grant

A team of scientists from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has won a US$2 million (S$2.8 million) grant to conduct pre-clinical research in Covid-19 drug development.

The grant is awarded by the United States-based National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and is worth a total of about US$577 million (S$800 million).

The pot of money has been distributed to nine teams, mainly made up of US researchers.

The Singapore team will focus on developing drugs for viruses that can cause pandemics, like dengue, Zika and the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.