Covid-19

No need for doc to certify recovery

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Covid-19 patients returning to work or school do not need a doctor's memo to certify that they have recovered. Those with mild or no symptoms who visit clinics for these memos may be putting others at risk, said the authorities.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline No need for doc to certify recovery. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top