Covid-19 patients returning to work or school do not need a doctor's memo to certify that they have recovered. Those with mild or no symptoms who visit clinics for these memos may be putting others at risk, said the authorities.
Covid-19 patients returning to work or school do not need a doctor's memo to certify that they have recovered. Those with mild or no symptoms who visit clinics for these memos may be putting others at risk, said the authorities.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 07, 2022, with the headline No need for doc to certify recovery. Subscribe