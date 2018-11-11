SINGAPORE - Courts Singapore on Saturday (Nov 10) kicked off year-end festivities by bringing cheer to children with special needs from charity AWWA, and hosting them at the Courts' Mega Carnival.

The carnival is open to the public for four weekends at Courts Megastore in Tampines until Dec 2. All proceeds from tickets sold at the door will go directly to AWWA.

Country CEO of Courts Singapore Ben Tan said: "Here at Courts, we're always excited to do our bit and give back to the local community and ushering in year-end festivities is no different.

"Today, we're delighted to be kicking off our year-end shopping carnival with local charity AWWA, and to be hosting their beneficiaries and caregivers with some fun, food and games in the Courts style of having fun in the name of charity.

Throughout the four weekends of the Mega Carnival, shoppers can expect a exciting line-up of celebrity chef appearances, kids' colouring activities and meet-and- greets, as well as ballot and coupon deals.

The Mega Carnival is part of Courts' Year-End Shopping Carnival which offers discounts at all 14 Courts stores islandwide.

Visit courts.com.sg/ShoppingCarnival for the full schedule of activities.