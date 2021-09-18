Zoo stunt: Teen in remand after bail revoked

A youth charged with trespassing into an enclosure at the Singapore Zoo where he did a backflip has had his bail revoked and is now in remand at Changi Prison after he breached his bail conditions.

A district court heard on Wednesday that Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, could have abused prescribed drugs. The teen was supposed to have undergone urine tests at the Central Narcotics Bureau but had failed to do so.

Defence lawyer Shashi Nathan told District Judge Terence Tay that Wee had gone to the Institute of Mental Health on Monday, and that there were concerns as the teenager had suicidal tendencies.

Wee first appeared in court on July 12 and was charged with two counts of mischief as well as one count each of vandalism and criminal trespass. His bail was then set at $15,000.

Wee is accused of trespassing on the afternoon of Dec 17 last year. His friend, an 18-year-old female who was not named in court documents, had filmed the act and he posted the video clip on his TikTok account.

A week later, he allegedly placed a frog on a foosball table before directing a ball "at high speed" at it. The frog died from its injuries.

Separately, Wee allegedly committed an act of vandalism at around 2.40am on Oct 9 last year by hitting an information panel at a bus stop in Sixth Avenue, off Bukit Timah Road, causing $900 in damage.

He is also accused of causing nearly $2,800 in damage to a Mercedes-Benz and more than $1,600 in damage to a BMW at the nearby Sixth Crescent that morning by hitting their side mirrors.

His case has been adjourned to Oct 13.

In an earlier statement, the police said that officers were alerted to the case at the Singapore Zoo on Dec 17 last year and identified the duo that same evening. The police issued a stern warning to the woman for abetting criminal trespass.

If convicted of criminal trespass, Wee can be jailed for up to three months and fined up to $1,500.

For vandalism, he can be either fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years and receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.

For causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to 18 months and fined up to $15,000.