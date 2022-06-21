Youth who filmed 'Spider-Man' admits to Covid-19 rule breach

A youth who operated a camera that recorded the antics of a man dressed in a Spider-Man costume during a New Year's gathering near Clarke Quay in January has admitted to breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Lee Hern Sing, now 20, pleaded guilty yesterday to an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

The court heard that he intentionally gathered with numerous individuals in public amid the pandemic to capture video footage for content creator Kotra Venkata Sai Rohankrishna's YouTube channel

At the time of the incident, Kotra, 19, wore the Spider-Man costume while Glaxy Low Xuan Ming, also 19, donned a wrestling mask.

On May 31, Kotra was fined $4,000 while Low was fined $2,000 on April 26.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie said Lee met Kotra and Low in Prinsep Street before 11pm on Dec 31 last year. Kotra had come up with an idea to film interviews featuring members of the public for his YouTube channel. Lee and Low agreed to help him.

Kotra and Low looked out for interviewees when they reached Clarke Quay later that evening.

The DPP added: "When (Kotra) and Glaxy interacted with members of the public (in the surrounding area), the accused was present as well to operate the camera and lighting equipment."

Videos posted online show a rowdy crowd cheering, singing and celebrating, in what the authorities called a blatant flouting of Covid-19 safe management rules and a potential super-spreader event.

Yesterday, defence lawyer Tan Hee Joek urged the court to call for a report to assess his client's suitability for probation.

He told District Judge Brenda Chua that Lee was a "perfect candidate" for probation, adding: "With respect to the spontaneous countdown party... Hern Sing did not participate in it. He was wearing mask at all times and he had taken effort to avoid the crowd by... (staying a distance away) from the spontaneous celebration when it suddenly happened at Clarke Quay."

DPP Wu, however, objected to the calling for such a report, stressing that for Kotra's case, a similar request was made but it was rejected.

Instead, the prosecutor asked for Lee to be given a fine of at least $1,500.

After hearing both sides, Judge Chua decided to call for a probation suitability report for Lee as she felt that Kotra had a higher culpability in the incident.

Lee is expected to be sentenced on Aug 1.