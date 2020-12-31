Youth ordered to undergo reformative training for stabbing man who offered sexual act

SINGAPORE - An angered drug offender repeatedly stabbed a man who had offered to perform a sexual act on him, causing nine wounds near his heart, liver, colon, small intestine and stomach.

A district court had earlier heard that the injuries to any of these organs could be potentially life-threatening.

A doctor said the 29-year-old Filipino victim may suffer potentially long-term complications such as chronic abdominal pain in the future arising from the surgical wounds.

On Thursday (Dec 31), his Singaporean attacker, Indra Hafiq Azman, 20, was ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

This means he will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

Indra had earlier pleaded guilty to one count each of drug consumption, causing grievous hurt with a weapon and causing hurt.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Bryan Wong said that Indra had reported for his urine test at Tanglin Police Divisional Headquarters at around 8.45pm on Aug 20 before boarding bus service 166. The victim boarded the same bus soon after and sat beside him.

The Filipino felt attracted to Indra and repeatedly glanced at him. He then typed out a message on his mobile phone, offering to perform a sexual act on Indra, who became annoyed at the unwanted attention.

The DPP said: "The accused ignored the victim and the latter kept his mobile phone in his bag. By then, the accused felt angered by the victim's actions."

The bus stopped in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 at around 9pm and Indra stood up. While alighting, he made a gesture to the Filipino, who followed him.

Indra suddenly attacked the victim, raining punches on him as he tried to get away.

DPP Wong told the court: "Despite this, the accused continued to follow the victim and hit him. The victim eventually fell to the ground.

"During the attack, the victim repeatedly apologised to the accused, unsuccessfully begging him to stop. The accused also admitted to kicking the victim multiple times in the face when the latter lay on the ground."

Passers-by who witnessed the attack shouted at Indra and he walked away. He later spotted a sharp object "slightly longer than the length of his fist", picked it up and walked back to the victim.

He then used the object to repeatedly stab the Filipino before tossing it to the ground.

Details about the weapon were not given in court documents. Police also did not manage to recover the object, the court heard.

Two passers-by who followed Indra as he walked away took videos of him. He told the pair to go away and challenged them to a fight. They backed off and attended to the injured victim. The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He was hospitalised for four days and given 32 days of hospitalisation leave.

Separately, Indra also admitted that on Aug 3, he bought a new psychoactive substance known as "mushroom" for $20 and smoked the drug at home.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) states on its website that new psychoactive substances mimic the effects of other drugs, such as cannabis, cocaine and Ecstasy.

The CNB added: "Their abuse has been linked to adverse physical and psychological reactions, including paranoia, seizures, hallucinations and even death."

For causing grievous hurt with a weapon, an offender can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.