Youth on supervision regime steals car and endangers cops' lives

A youth who was released from a reformative training centre on Dec 2, 2020, was on a supervision regime when he returned to a life of crime the following year.

Lakshan Saravanan, now 20, and a teenage friend hatched a plan last October to steal a car with the intention to sell it.

Lakshan, who did not have a valid driving licence, then made off with a black Hyundai and switched its number plates to avoid detection.

When police caught up with him, he endangered their lives by driving in a rash manner to get away.

Last Friday, Lakshan pleaded guilty to nine charges for offences including stealing a car and driving in a rash manner. Eight other charges will be considered during sentencing.

Before committing his latest string of offences, he had committed earlier crimes and was ordered to undergo reformative training in November 2019. He was released on Dec 2, 2020, and was placed on a supervision regime from then until November 2023.

On Oct 29 last year, Lakshan and his alleged accomplice were having dinner when they hatched the plan to steal a car.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Chia said the plan involved finding a driver through "TeleHitch" - a group chat on messaging platform Telegram where drivers could accept requests from passengers to ferry them for a price.

DPP Chia added: "After boarding the driver's vehicle, they would subsequently trick the driver into leaving the vehicle with the engine running to buy cigarettes on their behalf, and thereafter drive off with the vehicle."

The pair carried out their plan at a Sengkang carpark at around 8pm the next day and Lakshan drove off in their victim's car when the man stepped out of his vehicle.

The victim lodged a police report at around 8.30pm. He also made a post on the TeleHitch group chat, stating that his car had been stolen.

Meanwhile, the two youths met a 16-year-old female friend and used a phone to post advertisements on Telegram to state that they had a car for sale. They also found their victim's post on TeleHitch.

On Oct 31 last year, his female friend received a message on Telegram from somebody who expressed interest in buying the car. They agreed to meet at a carpark in Yishun Street 21.

The court heard that Lakshan then drove the car there at around 2am along with the girl. There, police officers surrounded the car.

While trying to escape, Lakshan's car struck two other vehicles, squeezed past some police vehicles blocking his exit and left the scene.

He was arrested later that day.