Youth in OCBC scam case found unsuitable for probation

A youth who pleaded guilty to his role in the $12.8 million OCBC phishing scams was assessed to be unsuitable for a probation sentence.

A district court heard yesterday that Leong Jun Xian, 21, was instead recommended to undergo reformative training. Offenders given reformative training will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Leong was one of seven youths charged in February over their alleged involvement in the scams.

He pleaded guilty on April 20 to two counts each of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct and rioting.

He also admitted to a charge under the Organised Crime Act. Another 10 charges will be considered during sentencing.

The seven youths include Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, 19, Jovan Soh Jun Yan, 20, Muhammad Khairuddin Eskandariah, 20, and Lim Kai Ze, 21.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Lee Wei Liang told District Judge Kessler Soh yesterday that according to a probation report prepared after Leong's conviction, the youth had contradicted certain points which he admitted to when he pleaded guilty.

Among other things, Leong's probation report stated that he was unaware that his offences were linked to international syndicates. The youth, however, admitted in court in April that he believed persons thought to be linked to the syndicates were based overseas.

Defence lawyer Audrey Koo told the court yesterday that she needed some time to discuss the matter with her client. Leong is now expected to be sentenced on June 30.

Between Dec 8 last year and Jan 19 this year, the police received 768 reports from OCBC bank account holders who had fallen prey to phishing scams perpetrated by unknown scammers.

The victims reported that their bank accounts had been compromised and funds were transferred out without authorisation. The court heard they suffered losses of about $12.8 million in total.

Court documents showed that Leong and other youths, including Lim, Soh, Khairuddin and Cheng, had worked together as a group to provide money laundering services to various unknown persons believed to be linked to overseas syndicates. These youths allegedly sourced for and provided control of bank accounts to these unknown persons.

The syndicates are said to have instructed the youths to withdraw cash from automated teller machines, communicating with them via three different chat groups on messaging platform Telegram. The youths allegedly used a fourth Telegram chat group to communicate among themselves.

Leong also admitted in April that he was a secret society member who was involved in two rioting incidents - at Oriental Plaza mall in New Bridge Road on Nov 20, 2020, and at the void deck of Block 422 Bedok North Road on Jan 10 last year.