Youth charged over knife attack in Marsiling

SINGAPORE - A 21-year-old youth who allegedly slashed a man with a bread knife during a fight was charged in court on Thursday with using a weapon to voluntarily cause hurt.

Danial Raj Barnabas Ravindran is said to have attacked Mr D. Kiran Raj, 27, at a playground located near Block 8, Marsiling Drive on Tuesday.

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case at around 1.20am on Tuesday, adding: “Preliminary investigations revealed that a 21-year-old man was involved in a fight with a 27-year-old man, and the 21-year-old man had allegedly retaliated by slashing the man with a knife before he fled the scene.”

They added that the older man was found to have lacerations on his back and right hand when he sought treatment at a hospital.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division managed to establish the alleged assailant’s identity and arrested him within 17 hours of the reported offence. A knife was seized and investigations showed that the two men know each other.

Danial’s case has been adjourned to Nov 17.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a weapon, he can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

