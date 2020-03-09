Youth arrested for workshop housebreaking and theft

A 19-year-old male who allegedly broke into a workshop in Kaki Bukit Road and stole $2,220 has been arrested.

The police yesterday said they were alerted to the incident last Saturday morning.

Inquiries and images from closed-circuit television allowed officers from Bedok Police Division to identify the teenager and arrest him in Kaki Bukit Road 4 later that day.

The $1,130 in cash they found on him was seized.

The teen is due to be charged in court today with housebreaking and theft.

He could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined if convicted.

The police advise property owners to secure all openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks when leaving their premises unattended, even for a short while.

They should also refrain from keeping large sums of cash and valuables in commercial premises, and should install a burglar alarm, motion sensor lights and closed-circuit surveillance cameras to cover access points.