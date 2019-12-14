Youth allegedly took upskirt videos in schools

A youth appeared in a district court on Thursday after he allegedly recorded multiple upskirt videos of women in two secondary schools he was attending at the time.

The 20-year-old Malaysian, who has since completed his education at the schools, is facing 21 counts of insulting a woman's modesty and one count of being in possession of obscene films.

Details about the Singapore permanent resident and the schools cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the identities of his alleged victims.

Court documents did not state if the alleged victims were students or staff of the schools.

Among his charges, he is accused of using his mobile phone to record an upskirt video in the hall of a secondary school in central Singapore on Oct 26, 2017.

He is said to have committed similar offences when he was a student in another secondary school in the same neighbourhood last year.

He will be back in court on Dec 20.

The youth is one of several alleged offenders who have been taken to court this year over such acts.

In an earlier case, a teenage Nanyang Technological University student allegedly used his mobile phone to record a video of a woman showering on campus on Aug 12 this year.

Chinese national Han Shiyu, 17, who was later expelled, appeared in court on Dec 2.

On Oct 2, a 22-year-old Singaporean from a top university in Britain was charged with two counts of insulting a woman's modesty. The man cannot be named to protect the identities of the two women.

He is accused of placing video recording devices to film the women showering at Orchard Hotel.

In another case, a 26-year-old man was accused of taking upskirt videos of women and filming them showering in a local university between 2017 and earlier this year.

Separately, National University of Singapore student Joel Rasis Ismail, also 26, was taken to court on May 13 after he allegedly filmed his schoolmate showering on campus.

The cases involving Han and the three other men are still pending.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined.