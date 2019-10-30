Youth, 17, accused of molesting girl twice

A teenage boy was charged in a district court yesterday with molesting a 17-year-old girl twice - in a flat and in a female toilet of a secondary school.

The Singaporean youth, who is also 17 years old, faces two molestation charges and he intends to plead guilty to the offences.

The alleged offender and the school cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girl's identity.

It was not stated in court documents if the teenagers were studying at the school.

The boy allegedly molested the girl for the first time at a flat in Yishun Street 21 on July 26 this year.

He is accused of outraging her modesty by grabbing her right breast and left buttock over her clothing.

The boy allegedly molested her again a week later in a cubicle of a female toilet at the school in the northern part of Singapore.

He is said to have wrongfully restrained the girl and prevented her from leaving by locking the cubicle door.

He was offered bail of $5,000 yesterday and will be back in court on Nov 14.

If convicted of molesting the girl in the toilet cubicle, the teenager can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

If convicted of molesting her in the flat, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

Shaffiq Alkhatib