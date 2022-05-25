'You have to look out for one another': Tackling scams is a community effort, say panellists at ST webinar

SINGAPORE - Scams are not only damaging to one's wallet, but they have also led to the loss of lives, said assistant director of the Singapore Police Force's Anti-Scam Command Aileen Yap.
She urges anyone who has fallen victim to a scam to talk to those around them.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Yap said: "Sometimes, it is good to share and talk about your problems, and seek help from all around you."
She was speaking at The Straits Times' Stop Scams webinar held on Wednesday (May 25), as one of three panellists.
The other two panellists are Dr Majeed Khader, chief psychologist at the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Mr Xavier Low, chief executive of the Cyber Youth Academy.
Tackling scams is a community effort and members of the public can play a part by supporting their loved ones, who may easily lose their life savings if they fall prey to scams, the panellists said.
In Singapore, more than $1 billion has been lost by scam victims since 2016. Last year, victims in Singapore lost at least $633.3 million to scams, almost 2½ times the $268.4 million stolen by scammers in 2020.
Citing the case of a foreign national who committed suicide after losing $80,000 in a tech support scam, DAC Yap said the man had been tricked into downloading TeamViewer, an application scammers can use to remotely control victims' digital devices.
Devastated, the man decided to hang himself, leaving a nine-year-old daughter.
DAC Yap said: "This story... gives me and my team the impetus to really fight against scams."
Dr Majeed, a practising psychologist for almost 30 years, added that beyond the financial impact of a scam, victims lose their dignity, sense of psychological safety and can fall into depression.
He said: "We've seen people driven to the edge, there is some kind of traumatic impact. Their life changes, it must change, if you're losing your entire life savings."
He added: "My advice for potential scam victims is to slow down, take a bit of time to think and look out for other people as well.
"You have to look out for one another. If you know a family, friend or colleague who looks very stressed out, give them some support. Apart from learning how to deal with scams ourselves, we should also help others."
Agreeing with Dr Majeed, Mr Low, who is a first-year informations systems student at the Singapore Management University, said there was a need to humanise the issue of scams and recognise that being a scam victim is an extremely tough experience.
He added: "It's not about them being naive, or blaming them for having lost such a huge sum of money. We really have to avoid cases where they turn to suicide or harmful behaviour."
During the webinar, the speakers also discussed measures the authorities are taking to combat scams.
With the formation of the Anti-Scam Command in March, the police will also strengthen its partnerships with banks, financial institutions and telecommunication companies, said DAC Yap.
Technology will also be leveraged so that potential scam victims can be warned before they lose their savings.
DAC Yap also talked about how the police will continue working with overseas law enforcement agencies to bust transnational scam syndicates, given how 90 per cent of scams in Singapore originate overseas.
She added: "Everyone can be vulnerable to a scam. Fighting scams is a community effort... We need key stakeholders to come together and fight scams with us."
The webinar is held in conjunction with the inaugural Digital for Life Festival. ST in partnership with Singapore Pools will be raising awareness of the recent spate of scams and ways to spot them through an exhibition at Heartbeat@Bedok on May 28 and 29.
Understanding how money lost in scams could be recovered among questions asked at ST Stop Scams webinar
To avoid being scammed, is it possible for Singaporeans not to own a mobile phone or install a filter to get rid of overseas calls?
Mr Thomas Lim's question was among the 40 sent in by a hybrid audience during The Straits Times' Stop Scams webinar held on Wednesday (May 25).
The attendees also wanted to know more about the efforts taken to educate youth about scams and what it takes to persuade reluctant scam victims that they have been cheated.
Chief executive of Cyber Youth Academy Xavier Low said that although shutting oneself from technology entirely was possible, it would not be an effective way to avoid scams.
"Everyone around you would still be vulnerable... We should not be running away from this issue. Instead, we should be constantly updating ourselves," he said.
Another question came from Madam Amy C., who asked how money lost through scams could be recovered.
Responding to her question, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police Aileen Yap, who is assistant director of the Anti-Scam Command, said that in the next few months, the police will be doing more to recover funds for scam victims by working closely with the banks.
Another question, from Mr Richard Chan, focused on how people can convince someone who is in denial that he or she has been scammed.
Dr Majeed Khader, chief psychologist at the Ministry of Home Affairs, said: "For love scams, there are cases where the victims are so in love with the idea of this good man. Even when the police tell them he is not a real person but a made-up character, they remain fixated on this idea or persona that they are in love with."
He added: "We do need good investigators and we have very good investigators (to convince victims), that is why we have been very effective in talking to the victims."