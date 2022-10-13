Yishun murder: Teen charged with killing father

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder of his father at Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4, where they live.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai is accused of murdering Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, between the fourth and fifth floor of their block on Monday.

The teenager appeared in court via video link at about 10am on Wednesday wearing a polo T-shirt and blue mask. He kept his head down during the proceedings.

The police requested that he be remanded at Central Police Division for investigations, and for him to be brought out to aid the process.

District Judge Terence Tay agreed for Sylesnar Seah, who is represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo and Palmer, to be remanded for two days.

Mr Sudheesan on Wednesday applied for unlimited access to the teenager, to speak to him about the case and assist him with applications.

Alternatively, he asked for permission to explain to the accused person his rights under the law.

Judge Tay ordered Mr Sudheesan to make written submissions and give them to the prosecution by Wednesday afternoon.

The judge adjourned the case to Thursday, to hear arguments on the defence counsel's access to the teenager.

Business records list the victim and his wife as partners in a business that deals in the buying, selling and rental of properties.

The couple, who had been married since 1994, have two sons and a daughter. The family lives in a unit on the fifth floor.

Sylesnar Seah is believed to be their youngest child.

Neighbours were still in disbelief when The Straits Times visited the block the day after the incident.

One resident said she saw the victim with his face and clothes covered in blood before he collapsed on the floor.

The police said they received a call for help at 7.05pm, but when officers got to the scene, they found the victim lying motionless outside a residential unit.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics, and Sylesnar was arrested at the scene.

Those convicted of murder face the death penalty.