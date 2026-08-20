Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Yishun jewellery store employee who swopped gold pieces with Taobao copies gets over 2 years’ jail

Between December 2025 and January 2026, an assistant store manager at a jewellery shop took 24 pieces of gold jewellery and pawned them at multiple pawnshops.

SINGAPORE – An assistant store manager at a jewellery shop stole 24 pieces of gold jewellery worth more than $216,000 from his workplace, replacing six of them with copies bought on the online platform Taobao.

Darren Wai Mun Jun, 31, who was then working for CHJ Singapore Jewel in Northpoint Drive, near Yishun Central 1, replaced the remaining 18 pieces with stock items from the store’s inventory.

He later pawned all 24 pieces but only received more than $131,000 in cash for them. He used the money to gamble and settle debts.

On Aug 20, he was sentenced to two years, four months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to two counts of theft and one count of dealing with the benefits of his criminal conduct.

The authorities have seized 18 pieces of the stolen jewellery from pawnshops, and Wai has made no restitution.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teng Yin Hang told the court that Wai started working for CHJ in September 2025.

Two months later, he hatched a plan to replace jewellery at the store with copies from Taobao.

The DPP said Wai bought many pieces of jewellery from the online platform.

Before making the swops, he would weigh the pieces of jewellery from CHJ that he wanted to replace and select Taobao pieces that matched them in weight and appearance.

He would arrive early or wait for his colleagues to go on their breaks before executing his plan.

To avoid detection, he would switch off the Wi-Fi to disable the CCTVs in the shop.

Wai would switch the Wi-Fi back on after making the swops.

He was able to match only six pieces of jewellery from CHJ with those from Taobao.

Knowing the store did not have a proper stock-taking system, Wai replaced the other stolen pieces with those from CHJ’s own inventory.

Between December 2025 and January 2026, he took 24 pieces of gold jewellery from CHJ and pawned them at multiple pawnshops.

On Jan 21 , one of his colleagues was serving a customer when she realised the weight of a gold bangle she was selling did not match the weight reflected on the price tag.

She found that it did not bear a “CHJ” engraving on its inner surface.

The woman checked the other items on display with another colleague and discovered that four gold bangles did not belong to CHJ.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but Wai was arrested that day.

His bail was set at $15,000 on Aug 20, and he will start serving his sentence on Sept 3.