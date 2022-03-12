Workplace safety licence lost after graft conviction

A workplace safety and health (WSH) officer tasked with supervising the construction of a gas plant on Jurong Island has had his registration revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) after he was fined for corruption.

Chia Wee Cheng, 42, had used his position to borrow $1,800 from two migrant workers employed by sub-contractors. On Feb 14, the Singaporean was fined $4,000 after he was convicted of three counts of corruption.

His registration was revoked on Thursday and he cannot apply to register as an authorised person under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for the next two years, said MOM. It said its investigations did not find Chia had compromised any safety aspect at his workplace, but he had put himself in a conflict-of-interest position.

At the time of his offences in 2020, he was employed by Anotech Energy Singapore, but was seconded to industrial gases and engineering company Linde to provide supervision services for the firm's new gas plant.

Chia's job was to conduct site inspections and handle other safety-related matters. He reviewed and approved permits-to-work (PTWs) submitted by contractors for construction activities.

According to court documents, Chia's first offence was on Oct 11, 2020, when a bore piling site supervisor for Song Yu Construction, a sub-contractor for the project, went to the project's site office to get a PTW approved.

The site supervisor agreed to lend Chia $300 as he hoped Chia would show leniency. He was afraid Chia would make things difficult by withholding approval for the PTW if he refused. He lent Chia another $500 on Oct 31.

On Nov 29, Chia asked for a third loan, this time from a construction manager at Sinotcc (Singapore), another sub-contractor.

Not wanting to offend Chia and risk delaying the progress of the construction works, the construction manager transferred $1,000 to Chia's account the next day.

It is not clear how Chia's offences came to light.

He was charged with corruption on Sept 28 last year, and his WSH officer registration was suspended on Dec 2.

He has fully repaid the loans.

This case has caused some consternation among WSH professionals. Mr Han Wenqi, a registered WSH officer, was concerned about the PTW system being misused. "If the process is neglected, the site may be unsafe. This puts workers at risk," he said.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.