In a rare tussle over shared responsibility, a district judge ruled that the lease holder of a warehouse was jointly liable for damages in a fatal industrial accident on the premises, making clear that it could not be absolved even though the victim was hired by an independent contractor.

The court held that Cold Storage Singapore, whose lease of the warehouse in Jalan Buroh runs to 2023, must be responsible for the safety of all allowed on the premises in its role as occupier.