Worker, doctor seek damages in 2 cases of alleged dog attacks

The courts are set to decide who is to blame in the first two reported civil lawsuits involving alleged dog attacks on a general worker and a doctor in separate incidents.

In the first case, a personal mobility device (PMD) rider who fell off on a road after being allegedly chased by two dogs which came out from industrial premises is seeking damages for a knee fracture and other injuries sustained.

General worker Hoque Am dadul, a Bangladeshi who was then 34, claimed two unleashed dogs from Yi Pek Engineering in Woodlands Industrial Park suddenly chased him when he rode past its premises at about 7am on Feb 16, 2019.

He was startled and tried to flee, but lost control of his PMD and landed heavily on his knee. He was later taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he underwent surgery on his right knee and was given 220 days of medical leave.

Mr Hoque, who has since returned to Bangladesh, is alleging Yi Pek Engineering was negligent as it failed to keep the two dogs leashed and ensure they were kept within the premises at all times.

Through Hoh Law Corporation lawyer N. Srinivasan, he is seeking damages in the State Courts for loss of earnings, medical costs and pain suffered, among other things.

Yi Pek Engineering denied the claims in court papers filed and said its two dogs did not leave the premises then. It added that there were stray dogs in the industrial area that may have loitered outside its premises from time to time.

The company, defended by lawyer David Ling of Ling Das & Partners, added that even if the court finds the dogs did run out of the premises to chase Mr Hoque, the accident was partly or wholly due to his own negligence as he failed to properly manage the PMD he rode, among other things.

Court hearings over three days were held late last year and last month before District Judge Allen Ng, with Mr Hoque testifying via Zoom from Bangladesh. Judgment on liability is due, pending further submissions from both parties.

In a second unrelated case, a woman was allegedly attacked by two dogs on Nov 1, 2020, outside her house, as she was about to walk her Japanese spitz in Sembawang Hills Estate.

Dr Joanne Lim sustained thumb and limb injuries, which left her warded for four days and having to undergo two operations. Her pet spitz also received vet treatment.

She is seeking damages for medical treatment, loss of earnings and other costs, claiming negligence against the handler of the two dogs.

In court papers filed by lawyer Foo Soon Yien from BR Law Corporation, Dr Lim said the handler of the golden retriever and the rough collie that injured her and her Japanese spitz had failed to securely hold on to the dog leashes or reasonably control the dogs.

The dogs' handler Nigel Foo, represented by Drew & Napier lawyer See Chern Yang, denied that the dogs attacked Dr Lim.

According to defence papers, Mr Foo was squatting at the time to pick up droppings, with the leashes of both dogs hooked round his arms. But the golden retriever tugged in a bid to run towards the spitz, which was 30m away. Mr Foo slipped and fell. The golden retriever's leash slipped from him, and it ran away.

He dashed to separate the dogs but the leash of the second dog slipped out of his hand. Both parties managed to restrain the dogs and Dr Lim later ran home with her pet. Mr Foo said he had taken all reasonable care in the management and control of his dogs and the injuries caused were not foreseeable. A three-day hearing in the State Courts is due in April.

Lawyers say they expect to see more such disputes as more people own pets but added that these are usually settled out of court without admission of liability.

"They involve some split-second situations and can be about dogs biting other dogs or rushing to passers-by, scaring them and causing them to trip and fall. This occurs in parks or when the owner opens the gate in a landed property, and sometimes in HDB estates' corridors," said Clifford Law partner Viviene Sandhu.