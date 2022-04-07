Women who stole over $6,800 from SAF Yacht Club gets 1 year 3 months' jail

SINGAPORE - She lied about not having a criminal record when applying for a job at the SAF Yacht Club and later stole over $6,800 in cash from the company as a customer service assistant.

When confronted about the theft, Jai Chithra Sunmugvale, 42, claimed the cash was not secure in the safe and that she had brought it home for safekeeping.

Jai also cheated her way into collecting rent on behalf of her sister-in-law when she was not authorised to do so.

On Thursday (April 7), she was sentenced to a year and three months' jail after pleading guilty to one count each of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

A further 50 days' jail was added to her sentence as she had committed the offences while on remission for previous convictions.

The court heard that Jai's responsibilities as a customer service assistant at the yacht club included manning the front desk, accepting cash payments and recording the transactions.

Before leaving work each day, she had to transfer the money from the cash register into a safe, to which she had the combination.

On Nov 29, 2020, Jai secretly kept $235 in cash that had been paid by a customer and also emptied the cash register of $6,635, which she took home.

She spent all of it on household expenses and other financial obligations.

The next day, one of Jai's colleagues discovered the shortfall in the cash in the safe and informed an operations executive.

When questioned, the accused admitted to taking the money home with her and claimed to have forgotten to return it.

Separately, in December 2020, Jai agreed to help her sister-in-law, 39, look for a flat to buy.

After a unit was chosen and the option to purchase signed, the seller of the flat said she needed more time to look for a home.

Jai told the seller she could continue staying in the flat for $1,200 a month.

She took a month's payment from the seller even though her sister-in-law had not given her permission to rent out the flat.